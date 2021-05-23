Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, manager Alex Cora suggested that Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo (hamstring) are all sitting out Sunday for maintenance purposes with a team off day coming Monday. After getting a two-day breather, Bogaerts should be feeling refreshed heading into a two-game set with Atlanta that begins Tuesday. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop in the series finale in Philadelphia in place of Bogaerts, who slugged his 10th home run of the season in Saturday's 4-3 victory.