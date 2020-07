Bogaerts (general soreness) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mets, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It will be a one-game absence.

He jammed his back, neck and hips on a defensive play in the first inning of Monday's game, but stayed in for the rest of that contest and also played Tuesday, going 0-for-4. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at shortstop in his stead.