Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Getting day off
Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Bogaerts would likely get the day off for the series finale, so the shortstop's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise. Tzu-Wei Lin will enter the starting nine in Bogaerts' stead and bat ninth.
