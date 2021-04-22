Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Wedneday.
The star shortstop went 15 contests without a home run to begin the campaign, but Wednesday's solo blast to left field was his second in as many games. Bogaerts has been hitting well this season -- he is slashing .385/.429/.585 -- and a power surge will help further cement his status as one of the game's top offensive shortstops.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Resting on Patriots Day•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records four hits•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records two doubles•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records three hits Wednesday•