Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Wedneday.

The star shortstop went 15 contests without a home run to begin the campaign, but Wednesday's solo blast to left field was his second in as many games. Bogaerts has been hitting well this season -- he is slashing .385/.429/.585 -- and a power surge will help further cement his status as one of the game's top offensive shortstops.

