Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts homered for the second consecutive contest, this time taking A.J. Cole deep in the eighth inning. He's now tallied 10 home runs this season and is hitting .281/.338/.541 with 24 runs scored and 26 RBI across 160 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swats game-tying homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Game 2 lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Cracks eighth long ball•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Strong effort at plate•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in second straight•