Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts homered for the second consecutive contest, this time taking A.J. Cole deep in the eighth inning. He's now tallied 10 home runs this season and is hitting .281/.338/.541 with 24 runs scored and 26 RBI across 160 plate appearances.