Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.
Bogaerts took Aaron Loup deep in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Red Sox a 4-3 lead that would be erased in the next half inning. He later singled in the bottom of the 10th frame. The homer was his second of the year and the shortstop registered multiple hits for the ninth time in 2022. He now has a .359/.410/.511 slash with 10 extra-base hits, 16 runs and 10 RBI over 92 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receiving Thursday off•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Another three-hit effort Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Tries to spark comeback in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits in win•