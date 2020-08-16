Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.
Bogaerts gave Boston a short-lived lead in the third inning with a long ball to left field off James Paxton. The homer was his first since he hit a pair Aug. 2, and he now has four overall this season while slashing .273/.351/.515.
