Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes yard twice

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.

Bogarts delivered his first home run of the game in the third inning by taking Shane Bieber deep for a solo shot. He followed that up with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, bringing his total for the season to 27. The two long balls were his first since Aug. 1, when he also managed a two-homer game. Despite the lack of power recently, Bogaerts is hitting .305/.382/.561 across 539 plate appearances for the season.