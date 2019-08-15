Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes yard twice
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.
Bogarts delivered his first home run of the game in the third inning by taking Shane Bieber deep for a solo shot. He followed that up with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, bringing his total for the season to 27. The two long balls were his first since Aug. 1, when he also managed a two-homer game. Despite the lack of power recently, Bogaerts is hitting .305/.382/.561 across 539 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives rare day off•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Cranks two homers•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers twice in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Smacks 21st homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in third straight game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...