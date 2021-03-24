Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against Atlanta.
Bogaerts, who missed the first two weeks of Grapefruit League play due to a shoulder injury, launched his first home run of spring training. He's managed to get 25 plate appearances and should be fine for the regular season.
