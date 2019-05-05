Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits two-run blast

Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and walk in a 15-2 victory against the White Sox on Saturday.

With the Red Sox scoring 15 runs, it's a little disappointing Bogaerts didn't have more than one hit, but he did go deep during the Red Sox nine-run third inning. Bogaerts is 5-for-25 (.200) in the last six games, but three of his hits did go for extra bases. Overall, he is batting .267 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 21 runs in 120 at-bats this season.