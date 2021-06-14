Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts had missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but he returned to the lineup Sunday and homered in his first at-bat. However, Boston's offense was unable to keep up with the Blue Jays' hot bats in the loss. The shortstop is now hitting .325 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 38 runs this season.