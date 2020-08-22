Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 8-5.
Bogearts got the scoring started for the Red Sox with a solo shot to center field in the second inning. Slashing .281/.343/.528, the young shortstop has been one of the more consistent hitters for his club and should see more RBI chances once guys in front of him like J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers start to heat up at the plate.
