Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Seattle.

Bogaerts and Rafael Devers went back-to-back in the eighth inning, but Boston's comeback fell short. This was Bogaerts' fourth game back after a stay on the COVID-19 injury list. The shortstop is 4-for-11 since his return.

