Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Knocks in two

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Mariners.

Bogaerts was late to the hit party, but he tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with a double and drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the eighth. The 26-year-old shortstop has now hit safely in three consecutive contests and has driven in three runs over that span.