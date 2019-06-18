Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leads AL in doubles
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.
Bogaerts' ninth-inning double delivered the insurance run in the win. It was his AL-leading 22nd double, while the RBI was his team-leading 48th in 71 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Smacks 13th homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in lone run•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Stays hot ahead of series finale•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Stays productive•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives breather Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...