Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leads AL in doubles

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.

Bogaerts' ninth-inning double delivered the insurance run in the win. It was his AL-leading 22nd double, while the RBI was his team-leading 48th in 71 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories