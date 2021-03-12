Bogaerts (shoulder) will make his spring debut in Friday's exhibition game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts was expected to make his first appearance of the spring Friday, and Boston's lineup confirms he will do just that. He will be eased into action at the designated hitter spot, but barring any setbacks he should be at full speed for Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slated to debut Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could DH over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Close to 100 percent•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Taking BP on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Batting practice coming soon•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting throwing program•