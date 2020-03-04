Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Making spring debut

Bogaerts (ankle) will make his spring debut Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts has been brought along slowly this spring after reporting to camp with a sore ankle, but he is finally ready to play, and will serve as Boston's DH Wednesday. With three weeks until regular season games begin he should have plenty time to tune up his swing before Opening Day.

