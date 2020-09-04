Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts will take a seat for the nightcap after going 0-for-4 with one strikeout in the first game of the twin bill. Jonathan Arauz will take over at shortstop.
