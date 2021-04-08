Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with two runs in Wednesday's win over the Rays and has had two multi-hit games in his last three appearances. However, Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop Thursday, batting sixth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Four hits in Monday's rout•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Red Sox-Orioles postponed•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting at shortstop Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains at DH•