Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not yet ready for game action

Bogaerts (ankle) hit in the cage Friday but remains a few days from getting into a game, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts has been dealing with a sore ankle since early in camp. The issue doesn't appear to be a major worry, and he still has time to get built up for Opening Day, though it would certainly be reassuring to see him looking like himself in a Grapefruit League game soon.