Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 win over Atlanta.

In the second inning, Bogaerts scored Christian Arroyo with a single before coming home himself on a Christian Vazquez grand slam. Bogaerts also drew a walk and stole second in the first inning. The shortstop has a .295/.360/.485 slash line, eight stolen bases, 10 homers, 27 RBI and 35 runs scored through 55 games.