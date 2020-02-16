Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Nursing sore ankle

Bogaerts will be limited for the next few days due to a sore ankle, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old will get a slightly late start to spring training due to the ankle issue, but it's not expected to be a long-term concern. Bogaerts should return to action sometime this week and could be available for the beginning of Grapefruit League games Saturday.

