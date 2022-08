Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates due to a lower-shin injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 29-year-old fouled a ball off his shin over the weekend, and he'll take Tuesday off since he's apparently still feeling some soreness after Boston's scheduled day off Monday. Enrique Hernandez, fresh off the injured list, will start at shortstop with Bogaerts receiving an extra day to rest up.