Bogaerts is sitting Saturday's game against the Yankees due to minor left wrist soreness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The shortstop tweaked his left wrist during a swing in Friday's contest, but he is expected back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
