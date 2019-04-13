Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: On base three times
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Friday against Baltimore.
Bogaerts doubled home a run in the fourth inning, extending his current hitting streak to four games. The 26-year-old is seeing the ball well at the plate to begin 2019 and is now batting .311 with a home run and four RBI over 13 contests.
