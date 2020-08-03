Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Bogaerts opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning. He would score again on a Christian Vazquez single in the third. Bogaerts went yard again in the fifth with a solo shot versus Yankees reliever Michael King. The shortstop's big game gives him three homers, nine RBI, and six runs scored in 10 games this year.