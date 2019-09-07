Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Plates two in win

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Bogaerts plated his 104th and 105th runs of the season, putting him third in the AL behind Jose Abreu and teammate Rafael Devers. He's reached base safely in 12 straight games, blasting four home runs and knocking in 11 during the streak.

