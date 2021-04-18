Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to six games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests, a span in which he's recorded three or more hits four times already. The 28-year-old shortstop hasn't been much of a run producer and only has four RBI in 2021, but he's seeing the ball well and is hitting an impressive .412 with a .974 OPS over his first 56 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records two doubles•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Four hits in Monday's rout•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Red Sox-Orioles postponed•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first spring homer•