Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to six games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests, a span in which he's recorded three or more hits four times already. The 28-year-old shortstop hasn't been much of a run producer and only has four RBI in 2021, but he's seeing the ball well and is hitting an impressive .412 with a .974 OPS over his first 56 plate appearances.