Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Bogaerts got off to a slow start this season as he went 1-for-12 during Boston's opening series against Baltimore, but he has turned things around quickly and has posted two multi-hit games over his last three appearances since then. Bogaerts has only plated two runs and only has one extra-base hit in six games, but he seems to be turning things around and is now trending in the right direction. He's riding a three-game hitting streak.