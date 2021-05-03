Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss against the Rangers.

Bogaerts went deep for the fifth time this season and delivered another multi-hit performance -- he has done that nine times already in 2021. The star shortstop has been one of Boston's most reliable weapons on offense this season and is hitting an impressive .349 with a .969 OPS across 112 plate appearances.