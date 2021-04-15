Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Bogaerts has been seeing the ball well this season and has recorded hits in six of his last seven contests, posting four multi-hit outings during that stretch. The shortstop has yet to go deep this season, but he's hitting a robust .375 with a .894 OPS through his first 43 plate appearances this season.