Bogaerts (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and hitting fourth Thursday against the Mets, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday with a few minor bumps and bruises, but he's back in action for Thursday's series finale as expected. The shortstop is 3-for-18 with one home run and five RBI through six games this season.

