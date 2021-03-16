Bogaerts (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though he'll be limited to DH duties for the fourth time in five days while he works back from a sore shoulder, Bogaerts is on track to make his spring debut at shortstop Wednesday against the Twins as long as he escapes Tuesday's contest without any setbacks. The 28-year-old is well on his way to being ready for a full-time role in the field by the time Opening Day arrives.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could start at SS on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: DHing again in Grapefruit League•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Says he'll be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Making spring debut Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slated to debut Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could DH over weekend•