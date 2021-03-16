Bogaerts (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Though he'll be limited to DH duties for the fourth time in five days while he works back from a sore shoulder, Bogaerts is on track to make his spring debut at shortstop Wednesday against the Twins as long as he escapes Tuesday's contest without any setbacks. The 28-year-old is well on his way to being ready for a full-time role in the field by the time Opening Day arrives.