Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains in lineup
Bogaerts is starting Monday against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bogaerts left Sunday's game against Cleveland with a sort left shoulder. He reportedly felt better as soon as he left the game, and that appears to be the case, as he won't wind up missing a single start. He'll hit cleanup and play shortstop against the Orioles.
