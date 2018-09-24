Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains in lineup

Bogaerts is starting Monday against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts left Sunday's game against Cleveland with a sort left shoulder. He reportedly felt better as soon as he left the game, and that appears to be the case, as he won't wind up missing a single start. He'll hit cleanup and play shortstop against the Orioles.

