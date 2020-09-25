site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-xander-bogaerts-resting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Resting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Bogaerts is riding an eight-game hitting streak, but if he wants to extend it Friday he'll have to do so in a pinch-hit appearance. Christian Arroyo gets the start in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read