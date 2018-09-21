Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Rides pine Friday

Bogaerts isn't in Friday's starting nine against Cleveland, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts will take a seat after going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. Brock Holt draws the nod at shortstop in his stead.

