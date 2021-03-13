Bogaerts said he'll be ready for Opening Day after making his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts arrived to spring training with a sore right shoulder and has been brought along slowly. He served as the designated hitter Friday (0-for-2). "Yeah, I will be completely ready [for Opening Day]," Bogaerts said. "I feel completely ready right now. Just looking forward to continuing to strengthen my shoulders and working with the training staff and just sticking to the routine we have going on right now." The next steps will be more baseball activities and playing in the field during a game. Bogaerts will serve as the DH for a second straight game Saturday, when the Red Sox host Atlanta.