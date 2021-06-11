site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-xander-bogaerts-scratched-from-friday-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Friday lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bogaerts has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The reason for Bogaerts's removal from Friday's lineup has not yet been disclosed. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read