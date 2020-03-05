Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Serves as DH
Bogaerts made his spring debut Wednesday, going 0-for-2 while serving as the designated hitter in a game against the Tigers.
Bogaerts had been dealing with a sore ankle early in camp, prompting the Red Sox to bring him along slowly. There's still plenty of time for Bogaerts to get plate appearances in preparation for the regular season.
