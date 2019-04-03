Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits with sore ankle

Bogaerts is not in Wednesday's lineup against the A's after fouling a ball off his foot in Tuesday's game, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

There is no official diagnosis for Bogaerts, but he stayed in for the entirety of Tuesday night's game, so it seems like he is probably day-to-day with a sore ankle/foot. Brock Holt starts at shortstop in his place.

