Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sitting Thursday

Bogaerts is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rangers.

This is his second day off this week as the Red Sox look to spread around the playing time down the stretch. Bogaerts is hitting .284/.341/.407 with two home runs and zero steals in 21 games this month. Chris Owings is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories