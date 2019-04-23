Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs two homers

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Boston's 7-4 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Serving as the Red Sox's cleanup hitter, Bogaerts lifted his third homer off Matt Boyd in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 26-year-old then hit his fourth homer in the ninth inning off Drew VerHagen to bring the Red Sox to within three runs. Bogaerts has a hit in 18 of the 22 games he has played this season, and is now batting .288 in 80 at-bats.