Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Smacks 13th homer

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Bogarts took Ariel Jurado deep in the second inning to record his 13th homer of the season. The performance snapped a three-game hitless streak, though he had reached base on two free passes in that span. Bogaerts has an impressive .900 OPS through 290 plate appearances, while also ranking fourth in the league with 51 runs scored.

