Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Smacks 21st homer
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts took Jacob Waguespack deep in the first inning for his 21st home run of the season. The effort also marked his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to eight contests. Bogaerts is in the midst of a career-best season, hitting .312/.399/.575 across 411 plate appearances.
