Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against Detroit.

Bogaerts was part of the big offensive performance in Boston, smacking his sixth homer of the season in the second inning. He also managed his third consecutive multi-hit game, during which he's managed two home runs, five runs scored, four RBI and one stolen base. For the season, Bogaerts has maintained a very strong .351/.385/.604 line with 16 runs scored and 17 RBI across 117 plate appearances.

