Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against Detroit.
Bogaerts was part of the big offensive performance in Boston, smacking his sixth homer of the season in the second inning. He also managed his third consecutive multi-hit game, during which he's managed two home runs, five runs scored, four RBI and one stolen base. For the season, Bogaerts has maintained a very strong .351/.385/.604 line with 16 runs scored and 17 RBI across 117 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records three more hits•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Laces homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Extends hitting streak•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Power surge continues Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Blasts three-run homer•