Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 5-1 win over Houston.

Bogaerts plated two with a seventh-inning double, which also snapped an 0-for-24 skid, the longest stretch of futility since his rookie season in 2014. Despite the slump, the shortstop maintains a more-than respectable .312 average and .911 OPS over 53 games (220 plate appearances).