Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
The star shortstop went yard in the second inning off Brandon Kintzler, and now he has 15 long balls on the season. Bogaerts ends the first half of the campaign on a four-game hitting streak and with an excellent .321 average, as well as a team-high .930 OPS.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Extends on-base streak•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doubles in three-hit game•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three doubles•