Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

The star shortstop went yard in the second inning off Brandon Kintzler, and now he has 15 long balls on the season. Bogaerts ends the first half of the campaign on a four-game hitting streak and with an excellent .321 average, as well as a team-high .930 OPS.