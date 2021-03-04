Bogaerts (shoulder) will start a throwing program Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Bogaerts has been dealing with a sore right shoulder since early in camp. An MRI taken Monday revealed nothing serious, which seemingly leaves him with a good shot at being ready for Opening Day. He's been swinging for a couple days already and has now advanced to throwing, which puts him in a pretty good place as the start of the regular season is still four weeks away.

