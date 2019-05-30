Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Stays productive
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.
Bogaerts took A.J. Cole deep in the eighth inning for his 10th home run of the season. He's been very productive at the plate of late, with this effort marking his sixth multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. In that same span, he's driven in 11 runs while also scoring 10 runs. He's gotten on base consistently this season, hitting .293/.381/.514 across 239 plate appearances.
