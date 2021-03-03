Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that there is still enough time to build Bogaerts (shoulder) up in time for Opening Day, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cora said Bogaerts is feeling better and that the team wants to be smart about his progression. The All-Star shortstop took 30 swings off a tee Tuesday and it sounds like he is questionable for the start of the season, although there is public optimism in that regard from the team.